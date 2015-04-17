Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)

Chaotic QR Code

Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)
Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)
  • Save
Chaotic QR Code qr code chaotic graphic design graphics wordmark lettering logotype typography branding identity logo
Download color palette

Lo-Fi design love... QR Code that may well be used on clothing labels. You can test it, it does work. I wasted a long time trying to get the logo working at 1/1 ratio but it proved impossible.

Check the @2X for full effect...

Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)
Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)

View profile
    • Like