En Masse & Merchlar Augmented Reality Mural

⚡️ Case Study on Behance ⚡️

Merchlar and I had the pleasure to partner up with En Masse to create a mural for the Merchlar office that will be the future playground for Augmented Reality experiments. The phase one project involves creating a time lapse overlay similar to what we did at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

This video is a preview of what we will overlay the mural, it condenses nine hours of production into a 30 second video.

Credits to En Masse and their folks,

Let me know what you think and Press 'L' to show some 💙

Twitter | Behance | LinkedIn | Folio