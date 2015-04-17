En Masse & Merchlar Augmented Reality Mural

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
⚡️ Case Study on Behance ⚡️
Merchlar and I had the pleasure to partner up with En Masse to create a mural for the Merchlar office that will be the future playground for Augmented Reality experiments. The phase one project involves creating a time lapse overlay similar to what we did at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.
This video is a preview of what we will overlay the mural, it condenses nine hours of production into a 30 second video.
Credits to En Masse and their folks,
Let me know what you think and Press 'L' to show some 💙
Twitter | Behance | LinkedIn | Folio