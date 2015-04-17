Marilia Ferreira

Tonetable

I worked in Tonetable project while studying at University of Dundee, and it was my 2014 summer project research with Prof. Dr. Graham Pullin.

Tonetable brings tone of voice to people who for any reason can't speak. Tonetable is a device for AAC researchers to try different tones of voice with their participants using (or not) a Speech Generating Device.

