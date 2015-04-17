🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I worked in Tonetable project while studying at University of Dundee, and it was my 2014 summer project research with Prof. Dr. Graham Pullin.
Tonetable brings tone of voice to people who for any reason can't speak. Tonetable is a device for AAC researchers to try different tones of voice with their participants using (or not) a Speech Generating Device.
Video: www.vimeo.com/103603917
www.mariliaferreira.com/projects/tonetable.html