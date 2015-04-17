Evan Place ◒

Wild Goal

Wild Goal hockey wild minnesota wild after effects gif
Still pretty new at these gifs but really having fun with them. Came up with a simple gif to share on twitter each time my team scores in the playoffs.

Wasn't done for the Minnesota Wild (unfortunately), just for fun.

