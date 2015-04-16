IxD Checklist - Year 1

It's been about a year since @Aaron Legaspi and I first released the IxD Checklist! We've received such a great response from the community. What makes it all worth it is knowing that there are people who use the tool to improve their product. We really would like to thank everyone. Since then, our friend and fellow myplaneteer, Steve Pereira has launched a Dev Ops Checklist.

We are hoping you can take some time out to nominate the IxD Checklist as "Side Project of the Year" in the Net Awards and share it with your friends and colleagues. It really would mean a lot to us :D thank you again! Submit your nomination here.

If you haven't seen the IxD Checklist, Check it out.