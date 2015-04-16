Pam Schiavone

Infinite & Hope

It is my first project studing a new subject, editorial design. Here I illustrated a John Berger's text, about infinite, hope, world, change, and realism. You can read it here: http://www.prisaediciones.com/uploads/ficheros/libro/primeras-paginas/201011/primeras-paginas-esperanza-entre-dientes.pdf

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
