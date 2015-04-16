Soufiane Safrouri

Natural Releaf Logo

Natural Releaf Logo marijuana cannabis pharmacies logo custom job custom logo
I've designed this logo for a client I want also to hear some feedback from you guys , thank you

p.s : here's more previews of this project https://www.behance.net/gallery/25418713/Natural-Releaf-Logo-(-custom-project-)

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
