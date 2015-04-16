Antonella Espinoza

Uplift Website

Antonella Espinoza
Antonella Espinoza
  • Save
Uplift Website website health care site ui interface web flat
Download color palette

Website design we just released for for Uplift. Really cool company doing great things to improve the health care system for the elderly and those in need of care.

Check it out live at www.upliftcare.com

Shoutout to @erictaylorswift for the wicked character illustrations!

Will be posting app designs soon!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Antonella Espinoza
Antonella Espinoza
Your local pixel tickler. Currently on sabbatical 🌴

More by Antonella Espinoza

View profile
    • Like