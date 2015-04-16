Uplift Website

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Website design we just released for for Uplift. Really cool company doing great things to improve the health care system for the elderly and those in need of care.
Check it out live at www.upliftcare.com
Shoutout to @erictaylorswift for the wicked character illustrations!
Will be posting app designs soon!