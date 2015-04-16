Trackback.my Logo

Nurfaiz Foat

Nurfaiz Foat
Nurfaiz Foat
A simple logo I made for a courier service tracking startup few months ago.

The map pin resembles whereabout location, while the turquoise box resembles your parcel.

Try it here https://trackback.my/

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Nurfaiz Foat
Nurfaiz Foat

