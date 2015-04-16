Alex Sailer
Icon Set

  1. icon-set.jpg
  2. icon-set-2x.jpg

Working on a icons set for a thing.

@Bill S Kenney & @Joshua Krohn make a solid feedback loop :)

Go team!

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
