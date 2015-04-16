Jovie Brett Bardoles

Material response

Material response material design google after effects photoshop animation android
So I finally did it!
Best practices- recreating existing motion designs in after effects first :)
Thanks alot @Miroslav Vitula for helping me to learn this incredible tool, I could probably never do this without you dude!

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
