Gary Wilkerson

Kuali Days 2015 - Take 2

Gary Wilkerson
Gary Wilkerson
  • Save
Kuali Days 2015 - Take 2 flat city vector icon badge landscape cityscape logo conference kuali
Download color palette

Another take at the Kuali Days 2015 badge.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Gary Wilkerson
Gary Wilkerson

More by Gary Wilkerson

View profile
    • Like