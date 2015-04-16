Kyle Schmitz

Hummingbird

Kyle Schmitz
Kyle Schmitz
  • Save
Hummingbird bird logo lines humming bird
Download color palette

Revisited my Hummingbird logo over the weekend. Wanted to try a stroked version and try and righten up some of the points.

7c7d562db83ab60acd8900f81caff4cd
Rebound of
Hummingbird
By Kyle Schmitz
View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Kyle Schmitz
Kyle Schmitz

More by Kyle Schmitz

View profile
    • Like