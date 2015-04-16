Joshua Krohn
We had a ton of fun working with the Heap Analytics team on the redesign of their marketing site! High fives to @Bill S Kenney and @Alex Sailer for their eyes and feedback throughout the entire project.

Real pixels: heapanalytics.com

Created with the Focus Lab team

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
