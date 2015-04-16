Mark Davis

Schema: Lists View

Mark Davis
Mark Davis
  • Save
Schema: Lists View ux schema ios ipad iphone miad axure app design thesis ui
Download color palette

Another shot of my senior thesis project: Schema. This is a look at the Add List screen on iPhone and the View List screen on iPad.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Mark Davis
Mark Davis
hello there.

More by Mark Davis

View profile
    • Like