HSM Summer Patch Mockup • WIP

HSM Summer Patch Mockup • WIP
quick mockup to test out a patch for the HSM summer identity "Made for More"

"Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father."
-John 14:12

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
