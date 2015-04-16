Elliott Snyder

Sharis Rose Monogram

Sharis Rose Monogram logo identity monogram rose s
For my friend Sharis Rose - rather than doing an S+R monogram, it worked nicely to place a rose within the S.

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
