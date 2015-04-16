Theis Frøhlich

#designdk Slack group icon

Theis Frøhlich
Theis Frøhlich
  • Save
#designdk Slack group icon designdk icon slack
Download color palette

Combining colors of the Danish flag with the Slack icon for designdk.co - a Slack group for Danish designers.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Theis Frøhlich
Theis Frøhlich

More by Theis Frøhlich

View profile
    • Like