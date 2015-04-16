James Kingsley

Introducing CityMatch

James Kingsley
James Kingsley
  • Save
Introducing CityMatch branding logo illustration london ontario
Download color palette

Lots more to come from this project in the next few weeks - but excited to release the monotone version of the logo + wordmark today.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
James Kingsley
James Kingsley

More by James Kingsley

View profile
    • Like