Square Register Modifiers

One of the larger projects I completed at Square was adding the ability to make complex item adjustments on the fly. Item tiles animate between states to provide visual consistency (this was before the iOS7 springboard had similar transitions).
When the item has modifiers the tile transitions to a modal to make selections, and then to into the cart counter. When there are no modifiers the tile animates directly into the cart.