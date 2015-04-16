Chris Corsi

Readers Digest/Undigest

Chris Corsi
Chris Corsi
  • Save
Readers Digest/Undigest illustration character lettering digital poolga texture grunge
Download color palette

A pair of illustrations I did for Poolga.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Chris Corsi
Chris Corsi

More by Chris Corsi

View profile
    • Like