Chrome for iOS Quick Actions

Chrome for iOS Quick Actions
Today we released an update to Chrome for iOS featuring a quick actions gesture feature that was originally conceptualized by @Alex Ainslie and refined to completion by @Pete Schaffner and me.

We went through at least a dozen iterations to make the interaction feel natural. This shot is a capture of one of the previous prototype iterations. Props to the @Framer team for building a tool that helped us expand and visualize our imaginations.

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
