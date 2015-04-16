Guilherme Schneider

NYC 3D Illustration Series

NYC 3D Illustration Series 3d illustration cinema4d nyc typography new york
My first series of illustrations is in progress, still not sure of what i'm doing tho, hahaha hopefully i'll figure out. I'm using this just to escape the daily jobs i've being doing with UI UX and get more dimensional and "artsy"

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
