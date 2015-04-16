Tom Deja

Cinematic Idiots III: Season of the Witch

Cinematic Idiots III: Season of the Witch logo graphic design podcast logo idiot film reel illustration
Final initial logo concept for a new podcast called "Cinematic Idiots," wherein my friend and her husband watch and review movies that they feel stupid for never having watched before.

Rebound of
The Return of Cinematic Idiots
