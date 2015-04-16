Tom Deja

Cinematic Idiots

Tom Deja
Tom Deja
Hire Me
  • Save
Cinematic Idiots logo graphic design podcast logo idiot film reel illustration
Download color palette

First proof of a logo for a new podcast called "Cinematic Idiots," wherein my friend and her husband watch and review movies that they feel stupid for never having watched before.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Tom Deja
Tom Deja
Chicago-based Graphic Designer/Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Tom Deja

View profile
    • Like