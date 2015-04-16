I'm finally here!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I am thankful to finally be apart of the community! After looking up to many of the Players here who helped influence me since my high school years, I am proud to be apart of this awe-inspiring Dribbble community.
This WIP is for an upcoming health app that requires the user to exchange daily health information with the app and in return, the application will provide friendly and helpful advice in exchange and guide them to live a healthier lifestyle.
Special shoutout to my future coworker @Ben Fryc for the invite!