Out In Arkansas Logo WIP

Hi everybody, this is the near finished (or perhaps completely finished?) logo I've been working on for a new LGBTQ publication the Arkansas Times team is in the beginning stages of building. I feel great about the logo up until the "in Arkansas" part. The solution has been vexing and elusive! In this version—my favorite treatment so far—"IN ARKANSAS" is set in Tw Cen MT. Suggestions or thoughts?

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
