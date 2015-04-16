Jaroslav Getman

Photo Editor Concept

Jaroslav Getman
Jaroslav Getman
Hire Me
  • Save
Photo Editor Concept concept creative design photography interface layout editor app web site ios icon ui
Download color palette

It takes away the Photoshop, graphic softwares and provides users with a simple to use web interface to make powerful graphics

Full version - https://www.behance.net/gallery/25654679/Photo-Editor-Concept

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Jaroslav Getman
Jaroslav Getman
Solving problems through design
Hire Me

More by Jaroslav Getman

View profile
    • Like