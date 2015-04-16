All The Things Logo

So I did this a while ago and have finally gotten round to posting it up here on Dribbble. This is the logo / brand mark for one of my good friend's freelance security / development / hosting business. If you are interested check out the website at http://allthethings.co.nz

Would love to hear any feed back if you have any, and if you like the logo it would be so awesome of you to hit that 'L' button on your keyboard ;)