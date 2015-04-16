Sarah Ferone

Margarita

Sarah Ferone
Sarah Ferone
  • Save
Margarita illustration cocktail happy hour margarita lime tequila painterly frozen salt
Download color palette

Illustrated Cocktail Hour: Margarita

Alright, this is a request from my Dad, who trumps popular demand.

Now I'll get to that Old Fashioned next. Cheers!

D635e720edaf8ac049909dce02cd07e2
Rebound of
Gimlet
By Sarah Ferone
View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Sarah Ferone
Sarah Ferone

More by Sarah Ferone

View profile
    • Like