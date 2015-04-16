Casey Herman

Casey Herman
Casey Herman
A mark for a watch company. They asked for a logo that portrayed a bird and/or a crescent moon. I tried to depict both in addition to the company's initial, "V."

Are all three elements are incorporated clearly?

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Casey Herman
Casey Herman

