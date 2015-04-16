Breno Bitencourt

Mc Brinquedo lowpoly

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Mc Brinquedo lowpoly mcbrinquedo funk music lowpoly portrait
Download color palette

Mc Brinquedo is a very popular funk singer in Brazil
(you would be surprised to know what we call funk here)

Crème de la crème of Brazilian music.

I guess many people here don't know him, so enjoy

Also know by a recent meme
meça suas palavras, parça

high resolution

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like