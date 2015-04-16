Yana Vokhminova

Mother Motherland Monument | Illustration

Mother Motherland Monument | Illustration illustration simple minimal kiev city logo monument rebound icon
Here we go! Welcome to Kiev!
Inspired by @Kirk Wallace work.

The Motherland Monument is a monumental statue in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The sculpture is a part of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War.

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
