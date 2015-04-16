Russ Razor

Orson Logo

Orson Logo orson work logo face brand
Orson Headwear is an up-and-coming headwear company. Its where nature and lifestyle meet. It is still in the very early stages but something I'm excited to see develop in the next year.

Still need to iron out a typeface to go with this guy.

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
