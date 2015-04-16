Erin Agnoli

Strawberry Shortcake

Erin Agnoli
Erin Agnoli
Strawberry Shortcake ingredients gif cake strawberry icon vector food
Cute gif of the ingredients and final product of a shortcake recipe. You can see more here:
http://www.pinchofpixels.com/blog/2015/4/14/thug-kitchens-vegan-strawberry-shortcakes

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Erin Agnoli
Erin Agnoli

