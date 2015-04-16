Tara M Taylor
Wireframe spec for a responsive audio player. More information definitely could have been dropped or collapsed but we were looking for something that was relatively quick and simple to implement that wouldn't need a ton of back and forth with the client.

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
