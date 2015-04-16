Sean Farrell

Cucumber Wifi

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Cucumber Wifi wifi cucumber vegetable or fruit logo veggies
Download color palette

One of the rejected concepts for a wifi company. I think I know why.. but was still fun to do. See more of my work on brandclay.com or connect on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like