Typography & Handlettering Community type typography lettering monogram handlettering
The Typography & Handlettering Community is awesome. Having people who get just as angry about poor letter spacing as you do is really something great. Though I moved across the country a month ago, I've already met some great people through type that continue to push me to develop further. You guys rock!

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
