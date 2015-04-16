Nela Dunato

NelaDunato.com v2 homepage preview

Nela Dunato
Nela Dunato
  • Save
NelaDunato.com v2 homepage preview web design website web site elegant handmade icons watercolor ink texture artistic hand-drawn wip
Download color palette

Working on redesigning my website http://neladunato.com
I want it to have a more handmade style, so I'm adding hand-drawn details and textures to my design.
Current state of the homepage WIP

206e7216c50e2408ac056a4838e78b53
Rebound of
NelaDunato.com v2 icon drawings
By Nela Dunato
Nela Dunato
Nela Dunato

More by Nela Dunato

View profile
    • Like