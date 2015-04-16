Ivan Belikov

Fragment 23

Ivan Belikov
Ivan Belikov
  • Save
Fragment 23 ivan belikov further up illustration fragment beast graphic lion squirrel
Download color palette

A fragment of graphics for jiu-jitsu academy in Portland, USA. The illustration is based on several creatures that are connected with the history of the academy’s owner.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Ivan Belikov
Ivan Belikov

More by Ivan Belikov

View profile
    • Like