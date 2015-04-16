Jordan DeVries
Brave UX

&pizza Logo Animation

Jordan DeVries
Brave UX
Jordan DeVries for Brave UX
Hire Us
  • Save
&pizza Logo Animation logo brand animation motion graphic outro geometry typography
Download color palette

Animated logo stinger we created for up-and-coming pizza superstars &pizza.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Brave UX
Brave UX
Hire Us

More by Brave UX

View profile
    • Like