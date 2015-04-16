MOWE's Rocket launch

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Last week my friend @Felippe Silveira and I launched our studio's first website. It's very simple for now since we wanted to launch fast, but I can guarantee great things are coming.
This illustration, for example, is going to be on v2 that we'll launch in a couple months probably.
Oh! The website is www.mowestudio.com :D
PS: I've been a bad dribbbler. Almost no time to post, but I've found a special gap in my day to make this special post.