My first motion graphics piece.

This is a shot from my first motion graphics piece. It was in 2011 when I first heard about C4D and motion graphics. I instantly fell in love.

Also, abstract in C4D was all the rage then, thank god that trend isn't prevalent anymore. It's crazy how much your style preferences can change over a couple of years.

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
