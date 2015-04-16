Dylan Wilkinson

Little Things Matter.

Little Things Matter. typography motivation
After leaving Creative South I was very inspired. I realized that no matter what you can make a difference and that every little thing you do matters. Never let anyone tell you that you can't make an impact on the world. What are you doing today that will make the world better tomorrow? Thanks @Mike Jones for Creative South and for the invite.

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
