With the NFL and College football in the offseason, I've been trying to get my football fix by turning to the Arena Football League (AFL). It just so happens that we just got a team 2 years ago so I've made it to some of their games. Pretty exciting stuff.
Anywho, I've never been a fan of the Portland Thunder logo since it was unveiled. It just wasn't... stylized enough for my liking. So I decided to give it a go and redesign it. This is what I ultimately came up with. I'm also working on uniform designs that I'll be showing soon as well.