Valeri Balashova

SUP?

Valeri Balashova
Valeri Balashova
  • Save
SUP? sup hip-hop clothing clothes brand graffiti
Download color palette

First version of the logo for clothing brand SUP?.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Valeri Balashova
Valeri Balashova

More by Valeri Balashova

View profile
    • Like