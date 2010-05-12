Davy Kestens

Davy Kestens - v2

Davy Kestens
Davy Kestens
  • Save
Davy Kestens - v2 gradients cliché blog website web 2.0 concept
Download color palette

I'm working on a second version of my blog. I wanted to go for a crazy, over the top, web 2.0 look with massive buttons, mega gradients and what not…
Check out the complete layout design!

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2010
Davy Kestens
Davy Kestens

More by Davy Kestens

View profile
    • Like