Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Nucleo - Free Test Pack

Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo
Sebastiano Guerriero for Nucleo
  • Save
Nucleo - Free Test Pack free freebie icon icons outline glyph
Download color palette

A test pack of 50 icons from our Nucleo library (attachment).

Icons in 2 versions (glyph & outline) and 6 formats (.png, .sketch, .ai, .pdf, .svg, .csh)

Full set available here:
https://nucleoapp.com/

Download and enjoy!

nucleo-test-pack.zip
7 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2015
Nucleo
Nucleo
Icon Manager

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like