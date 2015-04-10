ESPN Redesign

A redesign exercise of ESPN.com. The main goal was to streamline the user experience; allowing users to access the content they want most as quickly as possible. Live scores and schedules are located on a persistent rail to the left, while the tiles on the right can be filtered to specific sports and teams. Returning users have the option of setting favorite filters to only populate the page with teams and sports of their liking. Look and feel is meant to showcase ESPN's awesome photography and editorial content.

As always, comments are welcome.

See attachment for real pixelz. All images via ESPN.