Rob Mientjes

Laat

Rob Mientjes
Rob Mientjes
  • Save
Laat typography electra
Download color palette

An invitation, naturally set with Edwardian, but the body text set in Dwiggins's Electra – an old favourite.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2010
Rob Mientjes
Rob Mientjes

More by Rob Mientjes

View profile
    • Like